Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,315 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day moving average is $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

