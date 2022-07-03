Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,333 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

RSG stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.