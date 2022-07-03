Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,971 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $105.39 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

