Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,039 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

