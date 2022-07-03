Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,073 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $3,035,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

