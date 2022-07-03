Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,236 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $85.25 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

