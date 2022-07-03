Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,391 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

