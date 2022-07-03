Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,433 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

