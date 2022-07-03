Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,562 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

