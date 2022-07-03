Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,765 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $316,325,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $109,841,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 938,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

MNST opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

