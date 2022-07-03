Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,214 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,996 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

