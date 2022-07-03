Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,225 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

