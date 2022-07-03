Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 600 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 41.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Shares of IT opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.