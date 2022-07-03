Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 637 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.85.

Shares of EXPE opened at $96.40 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.37 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.