Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 676 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $261.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.