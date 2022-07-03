Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 982 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Shares of ENPH opened at $195.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

