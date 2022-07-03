Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.