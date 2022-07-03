Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

