HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. They currently have a C$0.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GPR opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$72.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.061875 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

