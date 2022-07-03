Head to Head Analysis: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) vs. Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Upstart alerts:

59.7% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upstart and Far Peak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 3.28 $135.44 million $1.64 20.01 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01% Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -3.78%

Risk & Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Far Peak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 3 7 3 0 2.00 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $92.46, suggesting a potential upside of 181.72%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Summary

Upstart beats Far Peak Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Far Peak Acquisition (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.