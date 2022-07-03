Head-To-Head Comparison: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 32.10% 11.93% 1.25% German American Bancorp 30.85% 13.30% 1.59%

79.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Community Banks pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and German American Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $736.61 million 4.46 $269.80 million $2.58 12.01 German American Bancorp $229.84 million 4.48 $84.14 million $2.75 12.70

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Community Banks and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 0 0 2.00 German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Banks presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks beats German American Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 77 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties; and 14 counties in Kentucky. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

