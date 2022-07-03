Head-To-Head Comparison: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $75.30, suggesting a potential upside of 70.09%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 31.70% 27.62% 11.53% NVE 53.76% 21.59% 20.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 5.10 $37.97 million $2.82 15.70 NVE $26.99 million 8.06 $14.51 million $3.00 15.02

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats NVE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

NVE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

