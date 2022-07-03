Head-To-Head Contrast: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) vs. Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 9.31% 30.77% 8.09% BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90%

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $429.12 million 1.33 $42.28 million $1.27 13.09 BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.03 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.43

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 3 1 3.00 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.46%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.46%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Risk & Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats BurgerFi International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. As of February 24, 2022, it had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.