Head to Head Contrast: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Comstock Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -10.76% 45.27% 8.34% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.61 -$241.73 million ($1.26) -10.13 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 1 2 0 2.25 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

