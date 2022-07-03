Head-To-Head Contrast: Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) versus Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Funko shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Funko and Vinco Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko 4.12% 18.40% 7.65% Vinco Ventures -5,456.27% N/A -8.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Funko and Vinco Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $1.03 billion 1.15 $43.90 million $1.13 20.99 Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 30.24 -$713.17 million N/A N/A

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Funko and Vinco Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Funko currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. Given Funko’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Vinco Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Funko has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Funko beats Vinco Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others. It offers its products under the Funko, Pop!, Loungefly, Mystery Minis, Paka Paka, Vinyl Gold, Funko Soda, Funko Games, Funko action figures, Funko Plush, Funko Gold, and Popsies brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About Vinco Ventures (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

