Head-To-Head Review: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

This table compares Murphy Oil and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 4.06% 7.27% 2.90% Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14%

76.4% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.05 -$73.66 million $0.64 47.49 Mexco Energy $2.80 million 12.47 $160,000.00 $0.71 23.18

Mexco Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Mexco Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Murphy Oil and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.24%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Murphy Oil on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.504 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3,169 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.