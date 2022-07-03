Head to Head Survey: Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) versus The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 0.62 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A The OLB Group $16.71 million 0.78 -$4.98 million ($0.56) -1.59

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 1 2 0 0 1.67 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A The OLB Group -22.92% -18.58% -17.16%

About Just Eat Takeaway.com (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About The OLB Group (Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

