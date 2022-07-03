HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.0 days.

HLKHF stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

