HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($74.47) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.87% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €31.55 ($33.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.69. HelloFresh has a one year low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a one year high of €97.50 ($103.72).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.