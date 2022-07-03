Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €59.38 ($63.17) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($137.93). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

