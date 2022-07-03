Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,563.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

