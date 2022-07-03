Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $300.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 161,461 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $320,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

