Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,320 shares of company stock valued at $50,999,100. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.