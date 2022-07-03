HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 590 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 590 ($7.24) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.32) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.85) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.04) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.56) on Friday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96). The stock has a market cap of £107.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.45.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.