Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $902,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

