Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $902,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
