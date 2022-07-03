Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

