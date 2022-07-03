Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 912,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $197,739,000 after purchasing an additional 79,098 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

