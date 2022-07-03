ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.40.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $212.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.44. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $196.34 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.