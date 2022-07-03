Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,845 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.