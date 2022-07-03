IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $433,000 Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.29. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.