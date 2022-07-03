IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $18.03

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $18.62. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 56 shares traded.

IGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $781.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,785. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

