Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $5,647,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.33 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

