IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) & Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Head to Head Contrast

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IMV has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow Health has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.0% of IMV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Harrow Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMV and Harrow Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $190,000.00 292.38 -$36.59 million ($0.51) -1.32 Harrow Health $72.48 million 2.66 -$18.01 million ($0.78) -9.15

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than IMV. Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IMV and Harrow Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 1 3 0 2.75 Harrow Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

IMV currently has a consensus price target of $2.29, suggesting a potential upside of 239.63%. Harrow Health has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. Given IMV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMV is more favorable than Harrow Health.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and Harrow Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -28,237.32% -187.16% -92.34% Harrow Health -26.10% -5.90% -0.87%

Summary

Harrow Health beats IMV on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMV

IMV Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer. It also develops DPX-SurMAGE that is in Phase I clinical trial for bladder cancer; and DPX-COVID-19 and DPX-RSV for infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

