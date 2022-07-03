Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.09.
A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
INCY opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
