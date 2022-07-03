Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

