Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.49. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.