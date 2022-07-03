Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

