Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

