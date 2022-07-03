Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.