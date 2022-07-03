Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 412,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.